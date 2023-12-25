Concept photo for K-pop boy group ATEEZ's album 'THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL.' Photo: @ATEEZofficial/X

K-pop boy group ATEEZ announced late Sunday it would release four new music videos in January, fueling excitement among fans.

On its social media pages, the eight-member group dropped a teaser poster, indicating it would put out a new music video on January 3, 10, 17 and 24.

The group — which has 4.1 million X followers — did not immediately say which of its songs would be accompanied by the videos, but fans online speculate that they are for the unit tracks on the band's latest album "THE WORLD EP.FIN: WILL."

Released last Dec. 7, the 12-track album gave ATEEZ its first No. 1 on the Billboard 200, which ranks the ranks the most popular albums in the United States

The octet previously visited the Philippines in September, concluding its "The Fellowship: Break the Wall" concert tour with a show at the Araneta Coliseum.

The group is also preparing for a two-day concert in Seoul in January, which will mark the start of its new "Towards the Light: Will to Power" world tour.

