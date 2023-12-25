Arrest of suspect behind killing of Coleen Garcia's step-aunt a 'Christmas gift'

The suspect tagged in the stabbing of sister of Coleen Garcia's step-mom has been arrested. Photo courtesy: Manong do it page on Facebook

The father of Coleen Garcia-Crawford is grateful to authorities for apprehending the suspect behind the killing of the actress' step-aunt.

In a phone interview with ABS-CBN News, Jose Garcia said the family considered the suspect's arrest as somewhat of a Christmas gift.

"It's sad to say pero parang Christmas gift na rin na nahuli na agad 'yong tao," Jose Garcia said in a phone interview with ABS-CBN News.

"We are at peace dahil first of all nasa kulungan na siya. The threat of knowing that he is still out there is gone already 'di ba? So right now the family is in a state of recovery," he added.

Coleen's step-aunt, Canice Minica Seming, was recently found dead after sustaining "over 15 stab wounds" at a house in Antipolo City.

In a Facebook post, the actress said they believe that the alleged assailant, who was her dad’s carpenter, “was under the influence of drugs.”

Police arrested the suspect in Mandaluyong City on Christmas Eve. The suspect claimed that he was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the crime.

Jose said the family is now focused on "moving on" from the incident.

"The members of the family... nakakahinga na nang mabuti. Now the other thing that they're looking forward [to] is moving on na. [The] family is basically grateful for the speedy process [of the arrest]," he said.

— Report from Ganiel Krishnan and Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

