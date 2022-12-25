Kapamilya stars celebrate Christmas 2022 with families

Photos from Sharon Cuneta and Jolina Magdangal's Instagram accounts.

MANILA — Many Kapamilya stars stayed with their families for the holidays this 2022 and celebrated Christmas with them.

Jolina Magdangal, host of Magandang Buhay, wore matching pajamas with her husband and their two kids, as seen in a photo she shared on social media.

"Isa sa lagi namin pinapaalala sa mga anak namin ay dapat sulitin ang bawat oras at gumawa ng mga paraan para mag enjoy kahit na saan man kayo," she wrote.

"Salamat sa araw ng iyong kapanganqkan Panginoon. Maligayang Kaarawan. Merry Christmas sa lahat."

Sharon Cuneta posted a snap with her children along with KC Concepcion and former Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

"A Blessed, Meaningful Christmas from our family to yours- Kiko, Sharon, Kc, Kakie, Yellie, and Mimig," the Megastar said.

Melai Cantiveros had a good time with her two daughters and husband Jason Francisco.

"Happy Birthday Jesus Christ Our King, what a beautiful Name it is. We Praise you We Glorify you, Lord. Thanks you Jesus sa buhay mu , kaya nagkabuhay kami. Happy Bday, Jesus," the Magandang Buhay co-host said.

As she gave the public an update on her medical condition, Kris Aquino on Christmas Eve acknowledged all those who "care enough to remember" her and her sons and wished for her recovery.

The Aquinos are in the United States where she is receiving treatment for her autoimmune ailments.

A few weeks after his release, Vhong Navarro, host of It's Showtime, said he was glad to be able able to celebrate Christmas with his family.

