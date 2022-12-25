'Dream Maker': Wilson Budoy tops 1st mission mentors' scores

Photo from Dream Maker's YouTube channel.

MANILA — Wilson Budoy got the top scores from the mentors in the first mission of "Dream Maker" which aired Saturday.

Budoy led his team to victory in the first match-up with an average score of 583.6 points over their competitor Team Rival with 556.3 points.

"Rank 1, that’s crazy. I really did not expect that at all," Budoy said after the announcement of their mentors' score rankings.

He was followed by Drei Amahan and Jeromy Batac who are also part of the first Top 7 Dream Chasers of the cast.

Top Dream Chasers Jay-R Albino, Marcus Cabais, and Vince Malizon dropped in their rankings, while Tatin Castillon left the competition.

"I’m a little bit disappointed in myself but I know that what I showed in Mission 1 wasn’t even the fraction of what I can do," Cabais said.

"I will take it as a chance to grow more as a performer. I can do better next time," he added.

Meanwhile, Chie Tan, Russu Laurente, Thad Sune, and Jom Aceron were at the top of the pack with their mentors' scores.

The first elimination will be held on Sunday as they add the public votes that could still put them in the danger zone.

"Dream Maker" airs every Saturday and Sunday on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

