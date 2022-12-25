Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — Jeromy Batac snatched the top spot in "Dream Maker" after the first mission concluded Sunday.

Originally at the fifth spot after the mentors' first evaluation, Batac got a total of 1,478 points from the mentors and the public votes.

"Sobrang saya po. Sa totoo nga po, nanginginig po ako dahil hindi po ako makapaniwala na naging rank 1 po ako in this competition," he said.

"Hindi ko po ine-expect na maaabot ko po 'yung pangarap ko na rank. Salamat po sa mga sumuporta sa akin. And salamat din po sa mga mentors, hindi ko po kayo bibiguin. Para po sa inyo 'to," he added.

Batac was followed by Vinci Malizon who received the highest number of public votes and got a score of 1,447 points. Drei Amahan also rose from the sixth to the third spot with 1,440 points.

Newcomers Asi Gatdula and Ishiro Incapas took the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, followed by Wilson Budoy and Marcus Cabais to complete the Top 7.

Budoy and Cabais were originally at the second and third spot respectively with the latter topping the first mission's top mentors' scores.

Top Dream Chaser Jay-R Albino failed to make it to the Top 7 and settled at the 11th spot with 1,311 points.

Meanwhile, here are the first eliminated contestants of "Dream Maker": Tony Migallon, Redd Arcega, John Regaña, Vieo Garcia, Steel Macabanti, Gabby Regodon, Renz Cabading, Omar Uddin, Laurence Matias, Wayne Gutierrez, JL Macatangay, Chris Pello, Tanner Evans, and Toven Bella.

"Dream Maker" airs every Saturday and Sunday on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

