

Masayang babaunin ng aktor na si Jake Cuenca ang mga aral na natutunan at mga karanasan sa seryeng “Viral Scandal.”

Itinuturing na katuparan sa isa sa kaniyang mga pangarap ang magampanan ang karakter ni Troy Ramones sa nasabing ABS-CBN series lalo pa’t mahabang panahon ang iginugol nila sa pag-aaral at paghahanda sa palabas.

“I am truly grateful to @rcdnarratives for this opportunity. 🙏 like I said before. we came in as strangers and now we have left as a family,” saad ng aktor sa kaniyang Instagram account noong Huwebes.

“It’s funny how we study rigorously for a role Hours of studying, research and rehearsing when no one else is watching but what’s funny is despite all the work we put in behind the scenes this role and the journey of Troy has taught me so much more.”

Aniya, dadalhin niya ang mga mahahalagang leksyon na natutunan niya sa show at sa mga nakasama sa kaniyang buong buhay.

Nagpasalamat siya sa RCD Narratives na siyang nasa likod ng serye. Tuloy pa rin ang pag-ere ng palabas sa ABS-CBN ngunit natapos na nila itong i-shoot.

“Again thank you @rcdnarratives @rekdibayani @rodadelacerna for the opportunity of being mayor Troy Ramones. It was a pleasure and I had so much fun with it all the way till the end,” ani Cuenca.

Nagpasalamat din ito sa mga fan na patuloy na sumusuporta sa kanilang serye lalo na sa mga nagpo-post sa social media.

“This was truly an out of body experience for me and every actor can only dream of such an experience. Thank you for making that dream of mine come true,” pahayag ni Cuenca.

“To all the fans who are watching our show thank you for inspiring us to give our best day in and day out we hold on to all your tweets and comments with so much value and we appreciate every single one of them.”

Pahapyaw pa ng aktor, marami pang aabangan ang mga manonood sa “Viral Scandal.”

Mapapanood ang “Viral Scandal” sa Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, TFC, WeTV, at iflix.



