Kuh Ledesma to hold online concert on Christmas Day

MANILA -- Helping others in need is never a belated move for anyone willing to extend a helping hand.

Although Kuh Ledesma has always given her support for fundraising efforts of artists or groups to help back-up musicians who lost opportunities to perform live, it is only now that the pop diva is mounting a virtual, solo show to benefit them.

“It took me awhile because there were very important priorities,” Ledesma told ABS-CBN News. “During the first lockdown in 2020, Hacienda Isabella housed 282 OFWs, as they had no place to stay during that time.

“Presently, Hacienda Isabella is being used as quarantine facility. I got busy with doing Bible studies and counseling, propagating the gospel of Jesus Christ to our kababayans in quarantine at Hacienda Isabella.

“The urgency was important because many needed to learn about the cross and its power. Still, I have supported the other online shows, especially the benefit concerts whenever I was requested to participate.”

On Christmas Day, Ledesma will present “Kuhl Hits + More,” where she will render most of her popular and well-loved songs, plus a number of other tunes.

“My hit songs are always what people want to hear in my every show,” Ledesma said. “Recently, I have been singing some very new songs that are for our Lord since it’s His birthday and other songs I’ve loved from other gospel singers.

“I am very inspired by the Holy Spirit. ‘The Goodness of God’ is a song I sing everyday when I wake up early in the morning. This pandemic has totally changed a lot of my perspective and most of all, it has brought me closer to our Savior Jesus Christ.”

“Kuhl Hits + More” is a benefit concert for Ledesma’s session musicians who have backed up her shows and that of other local artists for decades. She has developed a very personal relationship with her back-up musicians through the years that she didn’t think twice about helping them out.

“I’ve been wanting to do a benefit, but it kept getting postponed,” Ledesma said “Finally, I felt Christmas would make it even more special because people are in the spirit of giving and I’m not so djahe to ask.”

Sharing the stage with Ledesma in the special Christmas presentation is her talented daughter, Isabella, who is also a singer, songwriter and painter.

Ledesma’s session musicians were all displaced during this pandemic. As we all know, the entertainment industry is one of the hardest hit by the global health crisis.

Putting up an online concert for the benefit of Ledesma’s session musicians who have been with her through the years, is her way of showing her gratitude and loyalty to the musicians whom she considers family.

The musicians have also played for almost all the best singers in the country. The concert is a great way to help them get a head start financially in the coming year.

The concert will veritably be a trip down memory lane, as Ledesma is set to render most of her hits penned by renowned composers Cecil Azarcon, Odette Quesada, George Canseco, among others.

Ledesma’s repertoire will include familiar hits like “Dito Ba,” “Bulaklak,” “Till I Met You,” “I Think I’m in Love,” “One More Try,” “Hello” and “Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan.”

She will also sing the covers she has made popular in the span of her 40-year career. She will do her version of songs popularized by other divas. Current popular hits and some inspiring songs are also part of her repertoire.

Part of the proceeds will go to The Holy Bible Giver Foundation Inc., which continues to give out Bibles, especially in these trying times.

Ledesma was supposed to mark her 40th year in the entertainment business with a solo concert late last year. However, the pandemic did not make that happen.

“I hope to still do an anniversary concert and hopefully, this pandemic won’t take too long,” Ledesma said. “Whatever, happens there are many other ways to celebrate my 40th anniversary.”

Her last live show onstage was at Resorts World Manila in January last year for Music and Magic’s reunion concert. She was supposed to go on tour last 2020 and early part of this year. A number of her corporate shows were also cancelled.

She was also supposed to hold an exhibit of her paintings with her daughter, Isabella, at Leon Art Gallery last June. That, too, did not push through.

“There were unclear technicalities that needed to be ironed out for our exhibit,” Ledesma explained. “It was a blessing it was postponed indefinitely because I was very busy with so many other things.”

On Christmas, Ledesma and her daughter will celebrate the occasion with their staff at Hacienda Isabella. “They’ve become very close to us and their children,” Ledesma disclosed. “We do games and prepare a special dinner for those who want to come.”

For 2022, Ledesma is set to mount a Valentine show. “Love songs are always in season,” she said. “God willing, I can perform on Valentine’s Day. Hopefully, the US tour will push through next year. I also like to do another exhibit.”