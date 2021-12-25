MANILA - Not from stolen money and certainly not for politics.

This is the response of Kris Aquino to her bashers after they supposedly accused the former TV host and actress for politicizing the relief drive for victims of Typhoon Odette.

Aquino joined Vice President Leni Robredo in her relief efforts for Odette survivors in Negros Occidental and was seen clad in pink, the latter's campaign color for the 2022 elections.

"Some are accusing na namumulitika ako, hello? kandidato ba ako? Purposely cropped out yung kandidatong kasama ko," said Aquino, sister of former Philippine President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III, on Instagram.

(Some accused me that I am using this for politics. Hello? Am I a candidate? The candidate I was with was even purposely cropped out.)

Pink is her favorite color, even before Robredo chose it as her campaign motif next year, Aquino pointed out.

"Yung kulay ng suot ko, sa dating bahay pa lang namin alam niyo na favorite color ko. Sa lilipatan, mas predominant pa. Nung nakatira kami kay Noy nung 2016, nag-comment siya... bakit puro pink na ang placemat at plato natin?"

(The color in my previous home would tell you that the color of what I was wearing during the relief drive is my favorite. And it would be more predominate in the new house where I'm moving in. When we lived with Noy In 2016, he asked why the color of our plates and placemats were pink.)

Aquino lamented that no matter what anybody does, they would be criticized. This happened as well on her relationship now with former Interior Secretary Mel Sarmiento.

"Alam ko babanatan ako ng ilan dahil sa posts ko but did you think maaawat niyo ako? Bakit niyo ko tuturuan to quietly help?" Aquino said in her post.

(I know you would criticize me because of my posts, but do you think you can stop me? Why would you tell me to quietly help?)

"Hindi ko ninakaw yung perang ginamit, hindi pera ng gubyerno, galing sa sarili kong bulsa. Alam ko ring by posting, marami pa ang mae-engganyong tumulong kasi reality na 'if you don't post it, it did not happen'," she said.

(I did not steal the money I used. Certainly, it is not from the government. It is from my own pocket. I also know that many would be inspired to help if I posted about it.)

Kris said she would not back down from haters even if it is Christmas.

She also posted artcards highlighting her brother's achievements when he was president.

"Kahit Pasko.... pasensyahan tayo.... I am not my brother who was too humble and proper for his own good, who chose to suffer in silence kaya namihasa na lang kayo (that's why you kept going)."

(Even if it is Christmas, I am sorry, I am not sorry.)

The Philippines is reeling from the impact of Typhoon Odette, which wreaked havoc in most provinces in the country's central and south regions last week.

Based on the NDRRMC's latest report, the death toll has risen to 367, and than 371,000 houses, estimated to cost over P29.2 million, were damaged.

Close to P4 billion worth of infrastructure were also destroyed, and it has also left over P3.6 billion in agricultural damage.

President Rodrigo Duterte has apologized for a slow response, as local officials also lamented the challenges in restoring power and communication lines destroyed by Odette.

Various presidential aspirants stepped in to send relief to badly-hit areas.

WATCH