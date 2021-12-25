Actress and socialite Heart Evangelista appeared to be enjoying her US vacation as she was spotted attending Netflix's holiday party with “Bling Empire” star Kane Lim.

On Instagram, Evangelista shared some glimpse of the party with Lim just before the Christmas celebration.

“Had such a lovely time winin' and dinin' during @netflix's Holiday party. 🎄 Thanks for bringing me, @kanelk_k,” she said in the caption.

The actress is spending the holiday season with her husband Chiz Escudero and his twins in the US.

She also took to Instagram to share her biggest realization this year on being more thankful and loving to her family.

“Same time last year, everything was different. The big shift in our lives made me practice gratitude even more and express my love to my family every single moment. To celebrate this very special holiday with them is the best gift I could ever receive,” Evangelista said.

In October, Evangelista revealed that she is collaborating with local artists to create her first non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The actress and painter said she is working with Filipino NFT artist Luis Buenaventura and Manila Philharmonic Orchestra composer Rodel Colmenar to bring her new works to life.

NFTs have become popular over the past year as wealthy collectors turn to the digital market during the pandemic.

The digital object, which can be a drawing, piece of music, photo, or video, comes with a certificate of authenticity created by blockchain technology.



