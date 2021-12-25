Photo from Marjorie Barretto's Instagram account

MANILA - Actor Gerald Anderson celebrated Christmas Eve with his girlfriend Julia Barretto and her family.

On Instagram, Julia’s mother, Marjorie, shared some snaps of the Barrettos Christmas celebration with Anderson.

In one photo, the celebrity couple is seen standing in front of a Christmas tree while staring at each other.

Days before Christmas, Barretto already revealed that her beau would be spending the occasion with them.

“We are all going to be together,” Barretto told ABS-CBN News. “Of course, si Ge [Gerald Anderson] will be with us.”

Since they went public with their relationship in March this year, Barretto and Anderson have been often seen together spending time with the actress’ family.

The actress was also present during the MPBL game of Anderson against the Imus Bandera last week.

Anderson has previously referred to Barretto as "the one," saying that while he hopes to marry her eventually, they intend to achieve a "quota" first when it comes to their showbiz careers.



