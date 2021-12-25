Photo from BTS Twitter account

About a decade ago, Kim Taehyung, a doe-eyed saxophone-playing teen, auditioned to be a trainee for Big Hit Music (then formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment).

Among the hordes of auditionees from Daegu, the artist, now known by his stage name V, emerged as the sole victor, and was even named as BTS' "secret weapon."

Through the years, the record label was proven right for choosing V, including two Guinness world records that attest to his massive international fame.

Taehyung, again demonstrated this talent on Christmas Eve this year, with the release of the soundtrack he performed for the South Korean Television Series "Our Beloved Summer."

Like most pieces V has dropped, "Christmas Tree" showcases an intimate sound created by the BTS member’s impassioned voice, as well as his wide vocal range that adds character and depth to the song.

The song was produced by music director Nam Hye-seung and musician Kim Kyung-hee, who made soundtracks for hit dramas, such as "Crash Landing on You" and "Guardian."

The record, which features V's soothing sound, his signature deep husk and enchanting falsetto on top of a delicate acoustic guitar melody, put him again at the center of a social frenzy as fans fell head over heels for the highly-anticipated soundtrack.



"Christmas Tree" immediately received monstrous reception and rocketed straight to the top of Twitter trends, as well as the top of the iTunes chart in over 50 countries, just a few short hours after the release.

The hopelessly romantic love song is the third time the idol’s stirring vocals found a home on an OST for a South Korean television series.

V first lent his stunning vocals in 2016 to "It's Definitely You," a duet with fellow BTS member Kim Seokjin, for the period drama "Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth," which V also starred in.

In 2020, the artist performed and co-composed "Sweet Night," for the hugely popular show "Itaewon Class."

Similar to the self-penned OST as well as his material outside BTS' discography such as "Winterbear" and "Scenery," "Christmas Tree" the song features the uniquely captivating artistry Teahyung forged though the years, but with more polish.

Like most of his previous material that had listeners swooning, such as "Sweet Night," which landed at No. 1 on the iTunes chart 1 in 118 countries, the new piece is already positioned to snag accolades and break records.

Nearly every other song V put out, both within and outside BTS’ discography, has bagged accolades, showing his undeniable talent and singular pull unrivaled by any other K-pop solo artist.

Apart from going down in history as a contributing member of the boy band that broke the stubborn Asian pop glass ceiling in the West, V's latest release is yet another demonstration that the singer-songwriter is creating his own path amid the rise of K-pop on the global scene.