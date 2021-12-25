Photo from Andi Eigenmann's Instagram account

MANILA - Actress and content creator Andi Eigenmann will be donating the earnings her family would get from their upcoming vlogs to help rebuild Siargao island which was devastated by the typhoon “Odette.”

On Instagram, Eigenmann revealed that they will still push through with the multiple vlog uploads to mark Christmas, containing clips from the last set of videos they took before arriving in Manila and the typhoon’s onslaught.

“Our multiple vlog uploads for Christmas begins here, as we have promised. The following vlogs are of our last videos taken on the island up to the time we arrived in Manila. On December 16, 2021, typhoon Odette hit Siargao island (and other neighboring islands and provinces) and devastated our island home,” she said.

While Eigenmann is relieved to see her family and friends on the island safe, she is well aware of the scarcity of food and water in Siargao as an effect of “Odette.”

She is eager to pay back the community which has brought magic to her life and has become her home for years.

“With this, we will be using our earnings from our coming videos to help slowly rebuild our island and home again,” the actress said.

“Siargao has brought so much magic into my life and this will be our way of giving back to our community. To our home.”

Earlier this week, Eigenmann cried foul over criticisms hurled against her partner Philmar Alipayo, who has been accused of stealing donations meant for typhoon victims in Siargao.

Eigenmann took to Instagram to air her frustrations against several people who saw Alipayo carrying boxes containing food and essential items in the Island – insinuating that the surfing champion stole the relief packages for victims of typhoon Odette.

According to the actress, Alipayo returned to his hometown after volunteering to help his kababayans, who were extremely affected by the weather disturbance last week.

Eigenmann emphasized that Alipayo used his own money to help the community and expressed disappointment over persistent rumors that her partner has no money to spend.

