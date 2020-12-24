Now streaming: Historic online MMFF begins two-week run

MANILA – The first-ever online Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) opened on Friday, Christmas Day, offering avid movie fans 10 handpicked films from various genres.

All 10 movies will be available on demand through the streaming platform Upstream.

To watch any of the entries, moviegoers just have go to Upstream.ph/MMFF to see all the available films and select the ones they want to watch.

To pay the ticket, just click the “pay” button to be redirected to GMovies.ph, Upstream’s partner ticketing site.

Under this system, the MMFF 2020 producers have been assured that there be will no pulling out of their entries for the full duration of the two-week run of the yuletide festival.

Dondon Monteverde, head honcho of Upstream, previously told ABS-CBN News that the new online set-up of the 46-year old film fest will enable filmmakers to maximize their profits based on online demand.

As such, it marks the end of the “first day last day” syndrome which has plagued the festival in the past years.

The 10 official entries started selling tickets on December 7 within the Philippines, and on December 18 overseas. Every film entry costs P250.

Below are the trailers of the official entries for the 2020 MMFF:

The Boy Foretold by the Stars

The Boy Foretold by the Stars

Suarez: The Healing Priest

Suarez: The Healing Priest

Mang Kepweng: Ang Lihim ng Bandanang Itim

Watch more in iWantTFC

Fan Girl

Fan Girl

Coming Home

Coming Home

Tagpuan

Tagpuan

Magikland

Magikland

Isa Pang Bahaghari

Isa Pang Bahaghari

The Missing

The Missing

Pakboys: Takusa

Pakboys: Takusa

