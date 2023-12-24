WATCH: Angeline Quinto's viral reaction to 'Rewind'

MANILA — Singer-actress Angeline Quinto shed tears while watching Star Cinema's Christmas offering "Rewind," starring real-life couple Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera.

Quinto and other personalities got to watch the heartwarming film during its special screening.

A video released by Star Cinema shows Quinto's emotional reaction to the film, which is one of the 10 entries to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival.

Directed by Mae Cruz Alviar, the film will hit cinemas nationwide on Monday, December 25.

"Sobrang naiyak ako. Ang daming nagbalik sa nangyari sa buhay ko. So para mas lalo kong pinapahalagahan yung time ngayon, lalo na mayroon akong sariling family," Quinto shared.

"Medyo tinamaan lang ako roon sa sinabi ni lods (idol) nung 2020 nung mawala yung mama (Bob) ko. Parang 'yon na 'yun 'yung nangyari. Naisip ko kung ano yung sinabi ni lods kanina kay Dingdong kaya medyo tumusok sa akin. Grabe ito. Congratulations, ang galing. Naiyak ako hindi ko keri. Marian ano ba? Dingdong?"

As of writing, the video of Quinto's reaction to "Rewind" has been viewed for over 1.1 million times.

It was November 2020 when Quinto's mother, adoptive mother "Mama Bob", passed away.

In 2022, Quinto marked a happy milestone as she and her fiancé welcomed their son, Sylvio.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC