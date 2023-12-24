Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The newest single of Juan Karlos Labajo titled "Pag-Ibig Na Sumpa" has been released and is now available on various music streaming platforms.

The newest track is from the movie "Mallari" which stars fellow Kapamilya actor Piolo Pascual. The film is one of the 10 official entries in this year's Metro Manila Film Festival.

The track "Pag-Ibig na Sumpa" was composed by Quest and arranged by Emil Dela Rosa and Xergio Ramos, who is also the producer.

Just last month, Labajo released his first-ever Christmas song "Maligayang Pasko."

Labajo is currently enjoying the success of his hit single "ERE."

He also the stars in ABS-CBN's primetime series "Senior High".

