MANILA -- The "ASAP Natin 'To" family honored the country's King of Philippine Christmas Carols, OPM icon Jose Mari Chan, during their "Greatest Showdown" segment.

Chan opened the segment with his yuletide song "A Wish On Christmas Night."

Martin Nievera, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Gary Valenciano, Angeline Quinto, Erik Santos, Klarisse de Guzman, Ogie Alcasid, and Regine Velasquez joined the special Christmas edition of "The Greatest Showdown."

The songs they performed included Chan's "A Perfect Christmas" and "Christmas In Our Hearts.

"ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC.