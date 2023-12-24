'GomBurZa' gets nod from National Artist Ricky Lee

"GomBurZa director Pepe Diokno shared in his X (formerly Twitter) account a message to him from National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Ricky Lee.

In the message the film’s director Pepe Diokno shared, Lee said the film was “magnificent” and that he has “never felt more Filipino.” | via @annacerezo_… pic.twitter.com/4epzbDl4AZ — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 24, 2023

“GomBurZa,” which depicts the martyrdom of priests Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora in 1872, seeks to bring moviegoers back to the 19th century to remind them that the fight for justice, equality, and truth is far from over.



According to Diokno, they sought to put together a compelling and powerful story whilst staying as close as possible to the actual historical accounts.



“Andoon 'yung pictures, sound, music, iba kasi 'pag basa sa pari, iba 'yung mapapanood pinagdaanan nila, nararamdaman pinagdaanan nila at injustice [na] kinaharap nila. I hope imparting ng pelikula is 'yung push. Kaya sinasabi na muli natin buhayin 'yung alab sa puso,” he explained.

“Hindi mo lang maintindihan kasaysayan but you will also be inspired to live it in your everyday life.”



Cast members Cedrick Juan who plays Padre Jose Burgos and Enchong Dee, who brought to life Padre Jacinto Zamora, said “GomBurZa” is their gift to Filipinos.

“Excited akong mapanood niyo. Hindi lang ito regalo namin, regalo natin 'to ng lahat na Pilipino, tayong lahat regalo natin ito sa bansa,” Dee said.



“Sampu ang pelikula natin [sa MMFF]. Lahat 'yan kwento nating Pilipino, fictional, historical, lahat 'yan kwento natin Pilipino. Why not simulan natin na ma-reignite muna pagka Pilipino natin para mas ma-enjoy panoorin iba pang pelikula natin,” Juan added.

“GomBurZa” will be shown in Cinemas beginning Christmas Day.