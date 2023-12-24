MANILA -- Fellow celebrities and friends expressed their love and support for Kim Chiu and Xian Lim following the news of their breakup.

Chiu and Lim announced the end of their love story on Saturday through their respective social media posts.

Friends and fellow celebrities left comments on Chiu's post to send their love and support.

Those who commented included Chiu's "It's Showtime" co-hosts Ryan Bang Vhong Navarro, Ogie Alcasid, Jugs Jugueta and Anne Curtis.

"I love you kimmy 🤍," Curtis said.

"Hugs, Shobe. 🤍🤍🤍," Jugueta commented.

Angelica Panganiban, one of Chiu's closest friends, also left a message for the actress.

"❤️❤️❤️ love you momsy ❤️❤️❤️," Panganiban wrote.

Melai Cantiveros, Chie Filomeno, Ruffa Gutierrez, Vina Morales, Cherry Pie Picache, Gary Valenciano, Iza Calzado, Darren Espanto, and Bianca Gonzalez, were also among those who expressed their support for Chiu.

"Migaaaa love you kaayo huuuuug!!" Filomeno said.

"Much respect to the both of you. 🤍🙏🏼," Valenciano wrote.

"Love you forever Kim ❤️❤️❤️," Gonzalez added.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Chiu announced that she and Lim called it quits after a nearly 12-year relationship.

According to the Kapamilya actress, the breakup was a mutual decision.

Chiu also requested the public to be understanding as she and Lim try to heal and continue their lives separately.

Also on Instagram, Lim posted his heartfelt message for his former girlfriend. The actor thanked Chiu for the time they spent with each other.

Lim and Chiu were together since 2012, although it was only in 2018 that the actress confirmed their relationship.

