'ASAP' stars belt out ABS-CBN Christmas songs

The artists of "ASAP Natin" gathered on Sunday, December 24 and performed ABS-CBN Christmas Station ID "Pasko ang Pinakamagandang Kuwento."

The ASAP all-stars including Regine Velasquez, Ogie Alcasid, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Martin Nievera, Erik Santos, and Angeline Quinto also performed previous ABS-CBN Christmas IDs "Family Is Love," "Andito Tayo Para Sa Isa't Isa," "Just Love Ngayong Christmas" and "Star ng Pasko."

After their performance, the ASAP stars greeted the Kapamilya viewers a merry Christmas.

[BOLD AND ITALICS] "ASAP Natin 'To" airs every Sunday on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, A2Z Channel 11 and TV5. It is also available on iWant TFC and TFC.