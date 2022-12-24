MANILA – Actress Yassi Pressman is enjoying her time in Australia not only with her family but also with some friends.

In a recent post, Pressman crossed paths with Hollywood actor Winston Duke who is part of the blockbuster film “Wakanda Forever.”

The Filipina star encouraged netizens to watch the "Black Panther" sequel days before the local films hit theaters nationwide for the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

“LAST 2 days to see #WakandaForever & experience how crazy the production and story is!!! AMAZINGGGG Congrats big guy @winstoncduke. Alsoooo, hi beautiesss and all the amazing strong women in the film i'm a fan lol. HAHA,” she said in her caption.

“Then on Christmas Day panahon na para sa Metro Manila Film Festival, where we support all local films!!!”

Duke portrays M’Baku on “Wakanda Forever.” He was also included in the cast of the 2018 film “Black Panther.”

Pressman, meanwhile, was recently named as the 2023 Calendar Girl of local gin brand Ginebra San Miguel.

It was also this year when the longtime “Ang Probinsyano” leading lady revealed that she is in a relationship with Jon Semira.

Pressman, 27, was last linked to her leading man Coco Martin. She, however, consistently denied having romantic ties with the actor over the years they were paired on screen.

RELATED VIDEO