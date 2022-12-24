Photos from Kryz Uy's Instagram account

MANILA – Vlogger Kryz Uy did not ask for any material things for her husband Slater Young for Christmas. But she had one special request – and Young obliged.

On Instagram, Uy was a picture of a happy wife as the former “Pinoy Big Brother” winner showed his dance moves to the tune of the viral TikTok song “Ting Ting Tang Tang” (See Tinh).

Young did the dance craze with Eruption Tai, who has been consistent in uploading his dance covers of the music on social media.

“@thatguyslater’s xmas gift to me was to dance the #TingTing with @eruption23. I am one happy laughing wifey. Support niyo naman guys, umeffort talaga siya,” she said.

Happy with her husband’s performance, Uy released a behind-the-scenes clip where Young could be seen practicing the dance.

“Last one, i swear, and I can finally move on. @eruption23 is a savage,” Uy added.

Just last May, the celebrity couple welcomed their second child, announcing it through a vlog.

The nearly half-hour vlog chronicles Uy going into labor, starting May 21 when she experienced contractions.

Young, a winner of the reality series “Pinoy Big Brother,” and Uy, a popular content creator, got married in February 2019.

