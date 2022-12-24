Ronnie confesses letting fame get into his head before

MANILA – Ronnie Alonte was not proud to admit that there was a time in his career when he allowed fame to get into his head.

Alonte said that this happened when he was still relatively new in the entertainment industry.

“Lumaki talaga yung ulo ko noon,” he said in an interview with Toni Gonzaga.

“Ganun po talaga siyempre kapag baguhan tapos nabigyan ka ng break, nakilala ka ng tao, yung mga fans nandiyan. Ikinalaki po ng ulo ko yun. Minsan nakakalimutan ko na yung mga kaibigan kong non-showbiz na totoo kong kaibigan kasi gusto ko makipaghalubilo sa mga artista. Artista ako eh,” he explained.

Alonte, however, realized that he doesn’t like the person he was becoming then.

“Pagtagal-tagal, hindi pala ako yun. Sabi ko parang hindi ako ito kasi hindi naman ako ganito. Kaya nung na-realize ko yun, bumalik ako sa Biñan, nakipag-[reconnect] ako sa mga kaibigan ko. Doon na ulit na balik na ako na talaga. Hanggang ngayon, ganun pa rin,” he said.

In the same interview, Alonte revealed that being an actor was not really his goal growing up.

“Hindi [ko gusto mag-artista dati]. Varsity ako dati ng Perpetual. Gusto ko talaga mag NCAA sa Manila. Kasi nag NCAA ako sa south lang po, wala sa TV. Gusto ko mag-Manila talaga,” he said.

“Nag-try out ako sa Letran Intramuros. Tapos nung nakuha ako sa Letran, doon na po dumating yung time na, ‘Bakit hindi ka mag-artista? I-try mo kasi nakakapag [TV commercial] ka eh.’ Doon na nag-start po.”

While his dream was to really become a PBA player, Alonte noted that he’s grateful for all the opportunities that came his way when he ventured into showbiz.

Currently, Alonte is busy promoting the movie “My Teacher,” which is an entry to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival.

This is his first MMFF entry since “Seklusyon” in 2016.