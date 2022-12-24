MANILA – Actress Rita Daniela received an early Christmas gift this year as she gave birth to her first son.

Daniela welcomed her first born Juan Andres on Thursday.

“Hi, my son. You’re the greatest Christmas gift that God has given me. You’re such a blessing to us. Your Tatay and I are so joyful to have you. Can’t believe I’m celebrating Christmas this way.. with you,” she said in the photo caption.

Daniela first revealed her pregnancy in June.

“I can’t wait to meet you, anak. Ngayon pa lang, mahal na mahal na kita,” she wrote at the time.

Daniela made no mention in her post about her baby’s father, although she reportedly has a longtime non-showbiz boyfriend.