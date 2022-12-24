Rapper Tory Lanez guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, US jury finds

LOS ANGELES, United States - US rapper Tory Lanez was found guilty Friday of shooting Megan Thee Stallion after an argument in the Hollywood Hills in 2020.

A trial in Los Angeles heard how he had ordered her to "Dance, bitch" as he shot at her feet when she got out of a car they were both riding in.

Lanez, 30, who pleaded not guilty, was convicted of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

Lanez -- whose real name is Daystar Peterson -- is scheduled to be sentenced on January 27.

He was remanded in custody immediately after Friday's hearing.