LOOK: Celebrities watch Eraserheads reunion concert

Posted at Dec 24 2022 09:58 AM | Updated as of Dec 24 2022 10:44 AM

MANILA – Several celebrities trooped to the SMDC Festival Ground in Parañaque to watch the much-anticipated reunion concert of the Eraserheads.

Among those who were spotted at the event were Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Sofia Andres, Ria Atayde, Jake Ejercito, Maxene Magalona, Khalil Ramos, Gabbi Garcia, Marlo Mortel, Vice Ganda, Karylle, Yael Yuzon, Ricci Rivero, Andrea Brillantes and more. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One of the most influential OPM bands ever, the Eraserheads is composed of Ely Buendia, Marcus Adoro, Buddy Zabala and Raymund Marasigan.

Aside from the band’s iconic discography, concertgoers were likewise treated to a spectacle, with a drone show included in the lineup of their reunion concert.

Prior to their December 22 show, the band last held a reunion concert 13 years ago.

