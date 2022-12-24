“Crash Landing on You” actress Son Ye-jin on Christmas Eve finally shared to her social media followers a glimpse of her newborn baby.

Posting a photo of her baby’s feet resting on what appears to be her or her husband Hyun Bin’s hand, Son took time to express gratitude to everyone who helped with her pregnancy journey, noting that she gave birth a little earlier than scheduled.

At the end of her post, Son wished everyone a happy holiday.

“We hope Christmas 2022 will be even more special for you and well done 2022. I will stay healthy and well~I hope you all are happy too,” she wrote in Korean.

Hyun and Son welcomed the birth of their son on November 27.

It was in June when the couple announced that they are expecting their first child. In October, Son’s agency confirmed that they were expecting a baby boy.

The two got married on March 31.

The couple starred in the series “Crash Landing On You” about a South Korean heiress who crash-lands in North Korea and falls in love with a soldier there.

Before the hit series, they first worked together in the film “The Negotiation” in 2018.