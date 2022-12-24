MANILA – Jodi Sta. Maria turned to social media to pen a touching birthday message for her son Thirdy.

Sharing a series of photos of them together through the years, Sta. Maria shared how her son brought happiness in her life.

“To my miracle, my constant, my favorite travel buddy…HAPPY BIRTHDAY, ANAK! I may not carry you in my arms anymore but I will always carry you in my heart,” she said.

The Kapamilya actress likewise revealed her prayers for Thirdy as he turned 17.

“I pray that you grow strong and brave and believe that by God’s great love and mercy, you’ll be able to achieve anything you put your mind to.”

To end her post, she assured her son that she would always be by his side no matter what.

“Go forth anak and aim for the skies. We will always be here for you every step of the way. We love you!!!”

Thirdy is Sta. Maria’s son with her former husband Pampi Lacson.

In a past interview, Sta. Maria shared what she considers her biggest challenge as a single mom.

“I think siguro 'yung first part of me being a single mom, that part of transition from having a family to doing things differently,” she said.

Sta. Maria, however, refuses to take all the credit for raising Thirdy into the boy that he is today.

“Hindi ko rin kasi pwede sabihing solo mom ako na ako lang talaga kasi I would be unfair kay Pampi kasi he’s very much involved in the life of his son,” she said.

Calling Lacson a “good provider,” Sta. Maria said: “Wala naman akong masasabi doon. I thank the Lord na we are in good terms talaga. We are friends.”