MANILA - ABS-CBN's Star Music has released the music video for the song 'Bayaning Tunay', which features some of best OPM artists in the country.

The over five-minute music video of the song composed by singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid, is now available on the official YouTube page of Star Music.

The song, which is a tribute to frontliners, is arranged by Homer Flores and mixed by Tim Recla. It was produced by Star Music executive Jonathan Manalo.

Mr. Pure Energy Gary Valenciano and Alcasid were credited as the song's production consultants.

Aside from Alcasid and Valenciano, among the artists featured in "Bayaning Tunay" are Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Lea Salonga, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Pops Fernandez, Martin Nievera, Lani Misalucha, Noel Cabangon, Piolo Pascual, Bamboo, Ely Buendia, Rico Blanco, Erik Santos, Christian Bautista, Jed Madela, Nyoy Volante, Angeline Quinto, KZ Tandingan, Morissette, Klarisse, Janine Berdin, Jason Dy, Sam Concepcion and Lara Maigue.

In a previous digital conference, Alcasid explained that the hard work and dedication of frontliners inspired him to write "Bayaning Tunay."

A nurse who took care of Alcasid's late father was one of his inspirations in composing the song.

Alcasid's father, Herminio Alcasid Sr., passed away in September last year due to COVID-19.

Just last June, Alcasid released a song "Thank You, Pa" which he dedicated to his late dad and to all fathers.

Related video: