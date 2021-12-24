SB19’s ‘Bazinga’ reclaims the top spot in the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart. Screenshot/Billboard

MANILA — “Bazinga,” from the P-pop supergroup SB19, became this week one of only two songs, alongside BTS’ “Butter,” to lead Billboard’s new Hot Trending Songs chart for multiple weeks.

The SB19 track reclaimed the top spot from “Butter” in the Twitter-powered list for the week of December 25 — its second non-consecutive week at No. 1.

“Butter,” meanwhile, has so far ruled the chart for a total of six weeks.

The Hot Trending Songs chart offers is a real-time ranking of the most discussed songs on Twitter globally.

The top 20 tracks over the past 24 hours or the past seven days can be viewed, separate from the weekly version of the chart collating activity from Friday to Thursday of each week.

SB19’s strong showing in the trends-based chart caps a packed year for the group, which staged just this year three concerts, on top of dozens of live performances and their nominations in the Billboard and MTV Europe music awards.

