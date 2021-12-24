'PBB' winner Liofer Pinatacan finally receives new house

MANILA - After completing the construction of his new home, “Pinoy Big Brother: Connect” winner Liofer Pinatacan has finally received his own house and lot as one of his prizes.

Known for his moniker “Dong Diskarte ng Zamboanga del Sur,” the 22-year-old bachelor is now a proud owner of a fully-finished Unna unit from PHirst Park Homes Inc.

The house comes with three spacious bedrooms, two toilets and a bath, a perimeter fence and gate, a garden space, and a carport provision.

Earlier this year, Pinatacan showed his followers a glimpse of his newly constructed home.

During his first visit to the property, Pinatacan expressed how excited he is with the idea of being able to grill at the back of his house as the unit provides ample open space for parties and other gatherings.

“Ang pinakapaborito kong spot dito ay sa likod talaga. Kasi puwede kang makapag-ihaw doon with friends,” he excitedly shared in one of his past interview with “Star Magic Inside News.”

“Ang saya-saya grabe, kasi hindi ko talaga in-expect na mangyayari ito sa buong bahay ko. Ang plano ko sa bahay na ito, iingatan ko talaga at mas lalo ko pang papagandahin kasi ito yung pinaka greatest at biggest achievement na nangyari sa buhay ko. Kaya hindi ko ito basta-basta papakawalan na lang o ibibigay, o ibebenta sa iba,” he added.

PHirst Park Homes is located along Leviste Road Barangay San Lucas, Lipa City Batangas.

“Owning a property is the ultimate trophy of any success story. Every Filipino deserves a home that reflects their journey in life,” said Loren Sales, PHirst Park Homes Customer Management Group Vice President.

“Every Filipino deserves a community where convenience is imperative, where conceptive amenities are upon reach, where people live as one, inter-woven and connected, and where one can exhale a breath of satisfaction and completeness. Every Filipino deserves a PHirst Park Homes property -- every Filipino deserves a PHirst that lasts,” Sales added.

Aside from the house and lot, Pinatacan took home P1 million for winning the ninth seasons of PBB.