‘PBB’ housemates perform original song ‘Kapit-Bisig’ in Odette fundraiser

MANILA — The remaining celebrity housemates of “Pinoy Big Brother” (PBB) took part Thursday in ABS-CBN’s fundraising concert for the victims of super typhoon Odette.

Alexa Ilacad, Alyssa Valdez, Samantha Bernardo, Brenda Mage, Daisy “Madam Inutz” Lopez, KD Estrada, and Anji Salvacion participated in the show, “Tulong-Tulong sa Pag-ahon: Andito Tayo Para sa Bawat Pamilya,” from inside the Big Brother house.

They performed an original composition by Ilacad, “Kapit-Bisig,” about solidarity and overcoming challenges.

Three of the housemates then urged help for their respective hometowns — Bernardo of Palawan, Brenda Mage of Misamis Oriental, and Salvacion of Surigao del Norte.

The three-hour ABS-CBN concert, which was livestreamed across its online platforms, detailed several ways of donating to the relief drive for Odette victims.

Among others, an urgent concern raised was the feeding families who are still placed. A donation of P400, for instance, would go a long way, as it can feed one family for three days.