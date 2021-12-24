MANILA – Nadine Lustre has teamed up with independent organization Greenpeace Philippines in building solar charging stations in Siargao, which was badly hit by typhoon Odette.

Greenpeace Philippines shared a video of the actress on Twitter, who said she is elated to see the community coming together especially during trying times.

“We are here in Barangay Malinao. This is actually a solar charging station. They’ve installed a solar panel here. The locals here in Malinao use this to charge their gadgets, phones, lights or anything that would need power since there is still no electricity here in Siargao. No one really knows when it’s going to come back,” she said.

Survivors in the area can now use solar power to charge phones and other devices they need as they recover from #OdettePH #Rai (2/3)@hello_nadine pic.twitter.com/zvTb8OHlKB — Greenpeace Philippines (@gpph) December 23, 2021

“I am just really happy that everyone is helping each other and there’s a lot of people from outside the island who want to help as well. It’s really nice,” she added.

Lustre said even the kids are doing what they can to help their community to recover.

“Earlier, when we were setting up the charging station, there’s a table that’s a bit wobbly. It’s really the kids who were helping me fix the table. They were the ones hammering the nails inside para mas stable siya. It’s good to see everyone coming together, helping each other out.”

Last week, Lustre’s rumored boyfriend businessman Christophe Bariou shared how they are participating in other relief operations in Siargao by coordinating supplies to be donated to typhoon victims.

Lustre, 28, has a home in Siargao. She has been shuttling between Manila and the island, where she resides for weeks or months at a time. Bariou, meanwhile, owns a luxury resort in the island.

The rumored couple’s efforts have so far reached Malinao, Union, and Mam-On, according to Bariou.