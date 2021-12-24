Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Theater star Joanna Ampil is set to release her newest single "One More Gift " on December 25, Christmas Day.

Ampil shared the news in an interview with TeleRadyo's Sakto on Thursday, December 24.

"Mayroon din akong ni-record na song na lalabas itong Pasko, bukas. It's called 'One More Gift.' Marami ng artists na nag-perform ng song na ito but we feel that's its really relevant right now sa mga pangyayari sa bansa natin. So we decided to launch it again and come out with a new arrangement. So it's going to come out tomorrow," Ampil shared.

Ampil's version of "One More Gift" will be available on various music streaming platforms. The music video of the song will also be released on December 25.

"Sa lahat ng digital platforms na puwede nilang i-download ang song. At saka 'yung music video niya lalabas tomorrow," she shared.

Ampil has appeared in West End productions such as "Miss Saigon," "Les Miserables," and "Cats."

During the pandemic, Ampil was one of the theater stars who performed in South Korea.

"I think 'yung South Korea lang 'yung at that time sila lang 'yung open na naggagawa ng live performances so dalawa 'yung shows nila from abroad na nagpe-perform ng time na 'yon, 'yung 'Cats' at saka 'Phantom of the Opera.' So kami lang 'yung theater na open na 'yon sa buong mundo. So we are very proud at saka nagkaroon ng documentary about it which is called 'The Show Must Go On' na ipinalabas sa Broadway this year, around July ipinalabas yung 'The Show Must Go On.'

Ampil said that despite the pandemic, theaters are fighting really hard to continue.

"Sa West End actually, nagbukas nag-100 capacity kami. Tapos nagsasara ulit unti-unti ang mga show because nagkakaroon ng positive na cases. Pero you know, we are still fighting to keep theater going kahit ganoon 'yung nangyayari. I think for example yung 'Moulin Rouge' ipinadala nila 'yung cast ng Broadway para mag-perform sa West End. So, we don't want to be defeated by this pandemic," she said.

This year, Ampil starred in a United Kingdom production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's "South Pacific" held at Chichester Festival Theatre, one of the UK's flagship theaters. Her character in the musical as Bloody Mary earned her a best supporting actress nomination at WhatsOnStage Awards.

"Yeah. I played Blood Mary kung alam niyo yung show it's kind of different what we've done with the role it's been reimagined, redefined. So very, very different kung paano siya ipinresent in the past. So it's going to be streamed again this coming January 1 at 1 a.m. for 24 hours. So mapapanood siya ulit. Nasa website din ng Chichester Festival Theatre. So mapapanood din natin ulit," Ampil said.