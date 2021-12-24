MANILA – “We gotta start somewhere.”

Dingdong Dantes had this to say of this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), which is finally returning to cinemas this year despite the pandemic.

On Instagram, Dantes, who topbills MMFF entry "A Hard Day," shared a photo of the SM Megamall tunnel where stars usually gather before walking the red carpet on premiere nights.

“Especially during MMFF, parating puno ng tao itong alley na ito. This year, we still thought of pursuing the ceremonies, but minus some elements - lesser crowd at siyempre with proper health protocols,” said Dantes, who also heads Aktor: League of Filipino Actors.

“Hindi man totally nakababalik pa ang mga tao sa sinehan, ang mahalaga ay paunti-unting maumpisahan na. We gotta start somewhere. And it will begin this Dec. 25 for all Pinoy films,” Dantes continued.

Dantes added this year’s film festival is more meaningful because actors like him are able to use premiere nights as avenues to call for help for those affected by Typhoon Odette in Visayas and Mindanao.

“Naging mahalagang plataporma din ang premiere kahapon para manawagan kaming mga aktor at nasa showbiz industry na patuloy na mag-abot ng tulong sa mga pamilyang naapektuhan ng bagyong #OdettePH. Now more than ever, ito 'yung pagkakataon na ipakita 'yung pagmamahal natin sa kapwa natin- gaano man 'yan kalaki o kaliit,” he said.

Reminding everyone about the spirit of the holiday season, Dantes ended his post by saying: “Sikapin natin na makapagpasaya ng kapwa ngayong Pasko, mapa-pelikula sa MMFF man 'yan o sa tulong na ipapaabot natin sa mga nangangailangan.”

At the “A Hard Day” premiere Wednesday night, Dantes appealed for assistance for those affected by Typhoon Odette.

“Now more than ever, ito ’yung panahon na kailangan nating ipakita ang suporta natin sa ating mga kababayan,“ said Dantes.

This was the Dantes’ first significant appearance at a local showbiz gathering in nearly two years since the pandemic began.