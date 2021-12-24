‘Kun Maupay Man It Panahon’ star Rans Rifol, Charo Santos-Concio, and Daniel Padilla pose together during the film’s special screening on Tuesday. Twitter: @theweatherfilm

MANILA - Kapamilya heartthrob Daniel Padilla admitted that he felt intimidated working with screen veteran Charo Santos-Concio in his latest film.

In an interview with Star Magic's Inside News, Padilla shared his experience working with former ABS-CBN president and CEO Santos-Concio for the acclaimed film "Kun Maupay Man It Panahon," an official entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

"Siyempre very intimidating. Hindi naman intimidating na tinatakot niya ako. Hindi. Siyempre 'yung presence ni Ma'am Charo. Nasanay ako na boss ko 'yon si Ma'am Charo. Na sa Star Magic Ball ko na nakikita, kapag may kailangan aakyat ako sa kanya, alam mo 'yon, 'yung ganoon," Padilla said.

"Pero 'yung makasama siya sa film -- intimidating. Pero at the same time very welcoming si Ma'am Charo. Tatanggalin niya 'yon sa 'yo (yung pagiging intimidated mo), para makapagtrabaho rin kayo ng maigi," he added.

In the interview, the actor admitted he was nervous about committing mistakes during the filming of the project.

"Nakakatakot magkamali. Ayaw mong magkamali, ka-eksena mo si Ma'am Charo. Kaya nga one time ako pa 'yung nagkamali sa Waray-Waray ko buti na lang si Ma'am Charo 'it's okay.' Alam mo 'yon hindi naman 'yon nagagalit. Very supportive, ang sarap kasama ni Ma'am Charo, napakabait," Padilla said.

“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon” held a special screening last Tuesday, which was attended by the cast, Santos-Concio, Padilla, and newcomer Rans Rifol.

“Kun Maupay Man It Panahon,” which follows a family in the aftermath of super typhoon Yolanda, has drawn critical acclaim internationally, clinching a special award at the Locarno Film Festival and the best director trophy for Carlo Francisco Manatad at the London East Asia Film Festival.

This year’s MMFF will open Christmas Day and will run until January 8.

"Iniimbitahan ko po kayo na mapanoorin ang 'Kun Maupay Man It Panahon' sa December 25 na po yan sa lahat ng sinehan sa buong Pilipinas. Sa wakas," Padilla said.

