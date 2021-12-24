Pop superstars BTS brought in some holiday cheer with a festive number of their 2021 global hit.

On Christmas Eve, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, dropped a video of themselves dancing to a carol-pop remix of their record-breaking song “Butter.”

Decked in Christmas sweaters, cheery holiday themed headbands and even tinsel garlands, the septet danced to their award-winning tune, which they revamped with bright sleigh bells and heart-warming jazz nuances to fit the holiday spirit.

While most of the original piece’s choreography was retained, the septet made the seasonal twist merrier by adding a playful dance break to the latest version’s saxophone interlude.

The high-spirited carol-pop is the fifth remix of BTS’ second English title, following the house, rock and R&B reworks of “Butter,” as well as the edgy collaboration with American rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Released back in May, the song has snagged a slew of accolades including a handful of Guinness World Records.

Apart from churning out behemoth sales figures and finishing as the longest-running number one hit in the United States this year, the dance-pop hit bagged several trophies including Song of the Year at the American Music Awards, Mnet Asian Music Awards, Asia Artist Award and Melon Music Awards.

It is also in the running for Gaon Chart Music Award’s Album (3rd Quarter) and Song of the Year title, as well as the sought after Grammy Awards Best Pop Duo/Group performance.

“Thanks to your boundless love, the BTS digital single 'Butter” wrote history throughout 2021. We wish to express our sincere thanks to all fans for your continued support for BTS,” Big Hit Music said in a statement.

The record label said the remix is meant to “warm the hearts” of ARMYS this holiday season.

BTS members are currently on a break but are set to return with an in-person concert in Seoul, as well as a brand new album in 2022.

The untitled record will be the Bangtan boys first official album, following their critically acclaimed 2020 material “BE.”