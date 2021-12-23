Hosts Bianca Gonzalez and Robin Domingo react to Angeline Quinto’s emotional rendition of ‘Huwag Kang Mangamba’ in ABS-CBN’s fundraising concert for Odette victims. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Angeline Quinto moved viewers to tears with her heartfelt renditions of inspirational songs on Thursday for ABS-CBN Foundation’s benefit concert for the victims of super typhoon Odette.

Quinto was among the several artists who lent their voice to “Tulong-Tulong sa Pag-ahon: Andito Tayo Para sa Bawat Pamilya,” which urged donations for those displaced by the devastation in parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

The Kapamilya star performed “Iingatan Ka,” “May Bukas Pa,” and “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”

As images of the destruction of Odette were shown behind her, Quinto appeared to try to compose herself numerous times.

At one point during Quinto’s performance, hosts Robi Domingo and Bianca Gonzalez were also seen holding tears.

Quinto’s emotional number in the benefit show marked one of her first performances since revealing early this month that she is a first-time expectant mother.

The three-hour ABS-CBN concert, which was livestreamed across its online platforms, detailed several ways of donating to the relief drive for Odette victims.

Among others, an urgent concern raised was the feeding families who are still placed. A donation of P400, for instance, would go a long way, as it can feed one family for three days.