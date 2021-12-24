MANILA – Andrea Brillantes has already done a number of projects with her love team partner Seth Fedelin.

While they have become very comfortable working with each other, she is not yet ready for them to have kissing scenes.

Nonetheless, the actress is ready to up her game and take on more mature roles.

“Siguro. Lalo na next year 20 na si Ali (Fedelin) so siguro kung o-offer-an kami kasi sino ba naman kami para humindi?” she said during the virtual press conference for their ongoing iQiyi series “Saying Goodbye.”



“As long as hindi pa naman super, duper mature, tingin ko kaya naman namin ni Ali eh. Basta wala pang kissing scenes,” she continued.

For now, Brillantes is grateful that she and Fedelin get to star in their own series together.

“Siyempre sobra akong nagpapasalamat sa SethDrea family at sa Brilliants ko kasi nakita ko na every time na may bagong labas na episode nagpapa-trend sila,” she said.

“Gusto ko lang din na malaman nila na sobra naming na-a-appreciate 'yun ni Seth. Hindi napupunta sa wala ang efforts nila.”

Teasing that there is so much more that’s going to happen on the show, Brillantes said: “Sorry din sa mga fans namin na napaiyak namin because of 'Saying Goodbye' (laughs). Gusto ko lang sabihin na mas maghanda pa kayo kasi madami pang mga episodes na mas iiyak pa kayo.”

Streaming exclusively on iQiyi, “Saying Goodbye” also stars former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemates Andi Abaya and Kobie Brown, and Cherry Pie Picache’s son Nio Tria.