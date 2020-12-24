WATCH: Coco Martin meets new 'Ang Probinsyano' star Jane de Leon

MANILA— Actor Coco Martin has finally met new actors who will join ABS-CBN's hit series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano."

On Wednesday, a clip which shows Martin meeting Jane de Leon, Geoff Eigenmann and Vance Larena on the set of the primetime show was uploaded on Instagram.



De Leon, Eigenmann and Larena will debut in "Ang Probinsyano" in July 2021.

De Leon will be joining the action-packed series ahead of her highly anticipated role as the iconic Darna.

De Leon will join "Ang Probinsyano" as Police Capt. Natalia "Lia" Mante, alongside Larena as Sgt. Jake Peralta, and Eigenmann as Maj. Albert de Vela.

The first glimpse of de Leon as Lia was teased on Sunday during the digital pre-show of ABS-CBN’s 2020 Christmas special. It was followed by a message from “Ang Probinsyano” star Martin, who also helms the series.

“Isang mainit na pagsalubong sa pinakabagong miyembro ng ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano’ family na si Ms. Jane de Leon,” he said.

De Leon, 22, was described as Martin's new “leading lady” by Kim Chiu, who co-hosted the pre-show interview.

Martin’s current leading lady in “Ang Probsinyano” is Yassi Pressman, whose character Alyana has reconnected with her former boyfriend, portrayed by Richard Gutierrez, in recent episodes.

De Leon did not mention whether her character will be a love interest of Martin's "Cardo."

De Leon, who has been undergoing rigorous training for her Darna role, said “Ang Probinsyano” will be her first action portrayal on television. That means her stint as Lia will air ahead of ABS-CBN’s TV adaptation of Darna.

“Super happy, super unexpected,” she said of her being cast in the series. “Kahit naman sino, gugustuhing maging part ng ‘Ang Probinsyano.’”

De Leon’s last regular role in a teleserye was in 2019, as Maggie in the romance drama “Halik.”

In adherence to safety protocols due to the coronavirus pandemic, “Ang Probinsyano,” like other ongoing ABS-CBN productions, holds “lock-in” tapings that last for two to three weeks at a time, in isolated locations.

Produced by Dreamscape Entertainment, “Ang Probinsyano” airs new episodes weeknights and is accessible via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), on-demand streaming (iWant TFC), and free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live).

