Star Cinema's 'Princess DayaReese' receives R-G rating

MANILA— Star Cinema's New Year offering "Princess DayaReese," starring popular love team Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber, has received a Rated G rating from the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

A film classified as "G" by the MTRCB means that it's suitable for all audiences.

Star Cinema shared the good news in a social media post on Wednesday.



"Rated G? Rated Good Vibes! 👑 #PrincessDayaReese is certified Rated G by MTRCB! At dahil dyan, mapapanood na ng BUONG PAMILYA ang new year’s offering ng Star Cinema for just 150 pesos!..." the caption read.



Directed by Barry Gonzalez, “Princess DayaReese” tells the story of a poor girl named Reese, who agrees to pretend to be a princess of a small kingdom so that the real princess, whom she shares an uncanny resemblance with, can run away.

The new movie of the "MayWard" tandem follows Reese’s wacky misadventures as she tries to keep up the charade, that includes falling for a guy (Barber) who knows her secret.

“Princess DayaReese” will be available to stream starting January 1, 2021 on KTX.ph, iWant TFC, TFC, Sky Cable PPV, and Cignal PPV, and in selected cinemas nationwide.

Its cast also includes Snooky Serna, Epy Quizon, Pepe Herrera, Chie Filomeno, Alora Sasam, Iggy Boy Flores, Neil Coleta, CJ Salonga, Gold Azeron, Christine Samson, Takuhei Kaneko, Big Mac Andaya, and Miko Penaloza.

