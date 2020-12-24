Morissette doesn't think career will end after she gets married

MANILA – Morissette Amon was unable to stop herself from responding to a netizen who called her out over her engagement to her boyfriend Dave Lamar.

On Instagram, the netizen told Amon that agreeing to marry her boyfriend was the “wrong decision” and will be “the end of your international career.”

“It’s okay to be in love but think about how much you’re going to lose. You are at the peak of your career right now. I’m just saying,” said the Instagram user.

In response, Amon said: “Hello po, sir. I don’t reply to msgs like this, but I will to you because you’re (obviously) judging me too quickly.”

“I frankly don’t think I’m going to lose ANYTHING with my decision to get married, ESPECIALLY when the man I’m gonna share my life with is the same man who is currently helping me with my music. This being said, you outta check out my latest single and music video ‘Love You Still’ also shot by now fiancé. And this is just the beginning,” she added.

The netizen responded again by saying he is not judging Amon at all, adding that he’s actually a huge fan.

“Nanghihinayang lang ako sa maaaring mangyari. I used to be in the industry and in the US. When an artist lalo na 'pag pasikat pa lang then they decide to married or get pregnant, nasisira na ang career,” he said.

For her part, Amon acknowledged that this was not the first time she was bashed because of a decision she had to make.

“We are all different people, and as for me I will still go on with pursuing my music because this is what I believe God’s purpose is for me, and that can still happen even when I get married or even when I have my own family in the future,” she said.

Amon also cited the case of Tori Kelly, describing her as “an extremely talented artist who’s still soaring with her music, and is extremely happy with her own family all at the same time.”

“I acknowledge and appreciate your concern as a supporter but there’s also a lot going on behind the scenes that even my die-hard fans don’t know about, but they continue to trust and support me and I am so grateful for them,” she added.

Addressing the part where the netizen said he’s just “old fashioned and an overprotective” father to his daughter, Amon said: “I’m glad you have your daughter’s back, I understand you as a father because my parents were the same and I only wished they trusted me a little more. Anyways, all’s well and good. Hope you and your family are good and safe. Merry Christmas po.”

Amon announced her engagement to Lamar on Monday.

In mid-2019, Amon and Lamar’s romance became the subject of rumors when the former’s father, Amay Amon, expressed disapproval over the relationship.

