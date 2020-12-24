LOOK: Sarah Lahbati, Richard Gutierrez go on a beach getaway

MANILA – Celebrity couple Sarah Lahbati and Richard Gutierrez spent some quality time together in Boracay just days ahead of Christmas.

These past few days, the two have been busy sharing photos from their beach vacation which they obviously enjoyed.

“After so many times of being away from each other for more than a month, working away from each other, online home schooling and just 2020... Feeling grateful and blessed to be able to spend much needed quality time together in the sun with my love,” Lahbati said.

With the couple in their quick getaway were their two sons Zion and Kai.

Declaring her love for Guitierrez, Lahbati wrote: “I love you, mon amour. Thank you for all the sacrifices and for everything that you do for Zion, Kai & I.”

Based on the social media updates on Gutierrez’s siblings, they were also with his twin Raymond and their sister Ruffa in Boracay.

Lahbati and Gutierrez tied the knot last March just before the government imposed strict lockdown measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple got engaged in 2017.

