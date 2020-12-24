Jodi Sta. Maria shares birthday message for son Thirdy

MANILA— Kapamilya actress Jodi Sta. Maria has taken to social media to greet her only child Thirdy a happy birthday as he turned 15.

Sharing a snap of them together in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Sta. Maria shared how her son brought happiness in her life.

"Parang kailan lang...pero 15 years na pala mula nung una kong nahawakan ka. You brought so much joy anak hindi lang sa buhay ko pero sa buhay naming nagmamahal sayo," Sta. Maria wrote in the caption.

"Watching you grow has been the delight of my life (okay fine may halong takot din) I look at you and I couldn’t help but get excited about the dreams you will achieve and the mountains you will conquer. I know struggles and tears are inevitable... but my prayer is that you will grow into the person you were meant to be," she added.

In the end, Sta. Maria again expressed her love for her only child and thanked God for giving Thirdy to her.

"Maligayang Kaarawan, Muy! Mahal na mahal ka namin ❤️🤍❤️ Hindi ako titigil sa pasasalamat sa Diyos dahil ibinigay ka Niya sa akin. ❤️🤍❤️," Sta. Maria concluded.

Thirdy is Sta. Maria’s son with her former husband Pampi Lacson.

In a recent interview, Sta. Maria shared what she considers her biggest challenge as a single mom.

“I think siguro 'yung first part of me being a single mom, that part of transition from having a family to doing things differently,” she said.

Sta. Maria, however, refuses to take all the credit for raising Thirdy into the boy that he is today.

“Hindi ko rin kasi pwede sabihing solo mom ako na ako lang talaga kasi I would be unfair kay Pampi kasi he’s very much involved in the life of his son,” she said.

Calling Lacson a “good provider,” Sta. Maria said: “Wala naman akong masasabi doon. I thank the Lord na we are in good terms talaga. We are friends.”

Aside from being one of the lead stars of "Ang Sa Iyo ay Akin," Sta. Maria is also producing content for her vlog.

Weeks ago, Sta. Maria said her son would be joining her in her new vlogs.

