JM de Guzman gives fans a glimpse of his upcoming movie 'Toppak'

MANILA – JM de Guzman gave his fans a glimpse of what they could expect from his upcoming movie “Toppak.”

In a series of Instagram posts on Tuesday, the actor shared several behind-the-scenes clips showing him doing action-packed sequences.

According to a report by entertainment site Push, the film is being directed by Richard Somes, whose works include “Corazon: Ang Unang Aswang,” “ We Will Not Die Tonight,” “Mariposa: Sa Hawla ng Gabi” and Kim Chiu and Xian Lim’s ABS-CBN series “The Story of Us.”

Aside from teasing his fans with his posts, de Guzman gave no other details as to when “Toppak” will come out.

In addition to “Toppak,” de Guzman is also part of the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Init Sa Magdamag” with Yam Concecpion and Gerald Anderson.

