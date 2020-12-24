Iza Calzado, Ian Veneracion start work on new rom-com series

MANILA – Ian Veneracion and Iza Calzado are reuniting for another project that their fans should look forward to.

As early as January 2021, Veneracion and Calzado will start shooting the WeTV original series “B&B: The Battle Between Brody and Brandy.”

Calzado and Veneracion will play the lead characters Brody and Brandy, respectively, while their series will be helmed by veteran director Mark Reyes.

But just before they start shooting, the two stars recently graced the show’s first script reading done virtually along with the other cast members.

Also to be featured in the series are Lovely Abella, Emmanuele Vera, Ketchup Eusebio and Ian Ignacio, plus WeTV Philippines country manager Georgette Tengco.

During the table read, Veneracion and Calzado explored the nuances of their characters as rival B&B owners and the funny and unexpected situations they find themselves in.

This project will be Calzado’s first foray into the romantic comedy genre.

Produced by Sangre Productions, the series will be coming exclusively to WeTV Philippines in February 2021.

Calzado and Veneracion's last series together was ABS-CBN's "A Love To Last."

