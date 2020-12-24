Dianne Medina, Rodjun Cruz's son baptized

MANILA – The son of Dianne Medina and her husband Rodjun Cruz was baptized on Monday, December 21, which also marks their first wedding anniversary.

On Instagram, Dianne and Rodjun posted snaps from their son's baptism.

The special event was attended by their close friends and family including Rodjun's brother Rayver Cruz and Dianne's cousin, beauty queen-turned-actress Maxine Medina.

"Exactly a year after! 😍👨👩👦🙏🏻 Wedding 12.21.19 & @babyjoaquinilustre’s Baptism today! Happy 1st wedding anniversary wife wife @dianne_medina & Welcome to the Christian world my son. I Love you both so much!💘#MyLife #Blessed #ThankyouLord," Rodjun wrote.

"Exactly a year after 😍 Left photo - Wedding Day December 21,2019 Right Photo- Baby Joaquin's Baptism December 21, 2020 Thank you Lord for all the blessings 🙏🏻," Dianne shared.

It was last September when Dianne and Rodjun welcomed their baby boy Rodolfo Joaquin Diego.

"My Answered Prayer my Baby Rodolfo Joaquin Diego III 💙Thank you my Almighty Father 🙏🏻 September 10, 2020 1:55 am 👶🏻 please follow our baby @babyjoaquinilustre 🥰 ...," Dianne wrote in her previous Instagram post.

Rodjun also posted a photo of their baby on his Instagram account.

"September 10, 2020) Welcome to the World Rodolfo Joaquin Diego III. I Love you so much my Son @babyjoaquinilustre! I will hold your hand Forever & guide you every step of the way! 💘😍🙏🏻 #AnsweredPrayer Thank you Lord ☝🏻 #BabyJoaquinILustre," Rodjun wrote.

Dianne and Rodjun tied the knot in December 2019 after being in a relationship for more than a decade.



