Pokwang wins deportation case vs former partner O'Brian

MANILA -- The Bureau of Immigration has ordered the deportation of William Lee O’Brian, the former husband of comedian-actress Pokwang.

The Bureau also ordered O’Brian’s inclusion in the BI blacklist, the cancellation of his pre-arranged employment visa, and the issuance of a Warrant of Deportation against him among others.

The deportation proceedings stemmed from Pokwang’s (Marietta Subong in real life) complaint against her former partner, citing O’Brian’s personal transgressions against her.

She also cited that O’Brian merely kept on renewing his tourist visa while seeking employment.

“Nagpapasalamat ako una sa Panginoon dahil pinakinggan niya ang aking mga dasal na magkaroon ng hustisya ang nangyari sa akin at sa aking anak,” she said.

“Hinding hindi ko malilimutan ang lahat ng mga taong tumulong sa amin ni Maila. Ngayon, lalo kong susubukan na maging mahusay na ina at ama sa aking anak.”

The Petition for Deportation against O’Brian hinged on his violation of Sec. 23 and Sec. 37 (A) (7) of the Philippine Immigration Act of 1940.

Section 23 states that “An immigration visa or a passport visa obtained by fraud of willful misrepresentation of fact shall be subject to cancellation by the issuing officer.”

Further, Section 37 mandates the arrest of aliens upon the warrant of the Commissioner of Immigration. Section 37 (A) (7) provides that “any alien who remains in the Philippines in violation of any limitation or condition under which he was admitted as a nonimmigrant (may be arrested and deported).”

Pokwang filed a petition for deportation against O'Brian in June, claiming that O'Brian is using a tourist visa and has no special working permit.

O'Brian is the father of Pokwang's youngest child, Malia. The comedienne has previously claimed that O'Brian does not give any financial support to their daughter, and has called him "palumunin."

Pokwang and O'Brian met while working on the TFC movie "Edsa Woolworth" and started their relationship in 2015. They have been separated since November 2021.

