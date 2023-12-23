Joao Constancia grateful for acting projects after boy group stint

Photo from Joao Constancia's Instagram account.

MANILA — Actor, singer and dancer Joao Constancia expressed his gratitude for bagging acting projects after his boy band stint.

Constancio joined the reality show "Pinoy Boyband Superstar" and was among those chosen to join the group BoybandPH.

He is currently playing the role of Carlo T. Tiu in "Can't Buy Me Love" with Belle Mariano and Donny Pangilinan.

"I've been vocal about it naman since Boyband. I'm into acting talaga, ito passion. So ngayon na nandito na ako sobrang saya ko," Constancia said.

"Being in a boy band, it was a blessing for me. Being an artista for me you have to sing, act, and dance. It has been a training ground for me, so I'm happy about that. It's done already, it's in the past. I just wanna focus about my passion talaga, which is acting," he added.

Asked for his dream role, the actor said: "I've been into mga psychological movies so gusto ko na ma-portray ang something in that genre sa movie or teleserye."

"Gusto ko talaga na napapaisip 'yung tao kung how is this character gonna act. I don't want it to be easy straight on ... I want them to think that is he a good guy or a bad guy."

