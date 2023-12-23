JM de Guzman still waiting for Donnalyn Bartolome's 'yes' after date

MANILA — Kapamilya actor JM de Guzman is still waiting for Donnalyn Bartolome's "yes" after their date.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, de Guzman admitted that he is still courting the content creator but he's still willing to wait.

"Nanliligaw pa rin ako ... willing to wait pa rin. Masaya, pinayagan niya akong makipag-date sa kanya. Happy," he said.

Last November, de Guzman uploaded highlights of his "not so friendly date" with Bartolome on a yacht.

Earlier in an interview with "Magandang Buhay," the actor revealed that he wooing Bartolome.

Asked if Bartolome has already given her "yes" to him, the actor simply stated: "Hindi pa eh. Tagal ko nang nanliligaw. Baka naman?"

In October last year, Bartolome threw a surprise birthday party for de Guzman, prompting the actor to say that whoever her boyfriend will be is one lucky guy.

De Guzman recently starred in the hit series "Linlang" streaming exclusively on Prime Video. The show will be having a TV version next year.

