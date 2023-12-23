Jane Oineza dreams of doing action roles next year

Photo from Jane Oineza's Instagram account.

MANILA — Kapamilya actress Jane Oineza has revealed that she wants to try doing action role next year.

"Super dami pa, actually, I really wanna do more action roles, or action concept. After siguro 'Nag-aapoy Na Damdamin," more action or comedy. Kung heavy drama ulit, I wouldn't say no to it," she said.

Oineza said that it was fun to work on "Nag-aapoy Na Damdamin" with its new chapter.

"Since pilot kasi, lahat ng weeks na dumaan talagang grabe ang mga pasabog, grabe ang intensity. So, I guess, it's maintaining that na hanggang dito sa bagong chapter ma-maintain 'yung intense, powerful, empowering scenes," the actress said.

"Ang tagal na rin nating walang shows sa hapon so nakakatuwa rin na kami 'yung naging responsible for that. But also this is a collaboration with ABS-CBN and TV5 din so isa talaga siya sa highlight ko this 2023," she added.

Oineza was also glad to be part of "Shake, Rattle, and Roll Extreme" with an "amazing" cast and directors.

"'Yung isa sa mga mina-manifest ko na horror, comedy medyo na-tick ko na 'yung box na 'yung with 'Shake, Rattle, and Roll Extreme' kasi 'yung episode na hindi lang horror, may comedy din," Oineza said.

"To be part of 'Shake, Rattle, and Roll' sobrang highlight again for my 2023. To be part of the amazing cast, amazing directors too kasi it's three episodes nga and in a movie," she added.

"It's an achieve na malalagay ko sa for the books for me and I'm really na nakita rin naman natin 'yung excitement ng tao na bumalik ang 'Shake, Rattle, and Roll' so isang maagang Pamasko rin for them."

"Pira-Pirasong Paraiso" airs weekdays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays 2:30 p.m. and followed by "Nag-aapoy na Damdamin" on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC, and TFC.

